Three arrested in case involving leak of army recruitment paper
The Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Indian Army and Pune police Crime Branch Unit IV in a joint operation arrested three persons in case involving the leak of army recruitment exam paper at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre (BEG&C), Khadki on Sunday.
The accused have been identified as Azad Khan, Ali Akhtar, and Mahendra Sonawane. Khan is a civil defence cook at the Bombay Sappers while Akhtar and Sonawane are ex-servicemen.
The Army conducts a special recruitment drive for the dependents of Army personnel which is popularly known as Unit Headquarters (UHQ) quota recruitment or Indian Army relation recruitment informed the investigators.
According to police, the accused had taken original documents of the candidates and assured them recruitment with the help of a leaked question paper for the common entrance test. They also took ₹1 lakh from the candidate as advance money and one lakh was to be paid post-recruitment.
The accused had sent some papers on WhatsApp and had promised to send the leaked paper on Saturday. However, we nabbed them, the complaint stated.
The accused approached the complainant when he had gone to collect the admit card at Bombay Sappers and had already cleared the physical and medical test.
The accused persons demanded ₹3 lakh at first and then negotiated the amount.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City has 20.38 TMC water stock until monsoon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC receives objections to road widening from old city areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three arrested in case involving leak of army recruitment paper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army cancels all-India common entrance test for soldiers after paper-leak incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCL scholar’s murder: Needle of suspicion points police to friend who met Pandit on dating app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune schools, colleges to remain shut till March 14 amid soaring Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCL research fellow’s body found, throat slit in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Large blaze destroys vehicles seized by Deccan police station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Despite Bhama Askhed completion, tankers in full swing in eastern Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune sessions court rejects anticipatory bail application of Wadgaon Maval JMFC in bribery case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grocery store owner booked for duplicating masala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Software engineer on a plogging mission to clean Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISER to train Science, Maths teachers from four states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices rise again after a three-day interval in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox