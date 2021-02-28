Three arrested in case involving leak of army recruitment paper

The Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Indian Army and Pune police Crime Branch Unit IV in a joint operation arrested three persons in case involving the leak of army recruitment exam paper at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre (BEG&C), Khadki on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Azad Khan, Ali Akhtar, and Mahendra Sonawane. Khan is a civil defence cook at the Bombay Sappers while Akhtar and Sonawane are ex-servicemen.

The Army conducts a special recruitment drive for the dependents of Army personnel which is popularly known as Unit Headquarters (UHQ) quota recruitment or Indian Army relation recruitment informed the investigators.

According to police, the accused had taken original documents of the candidates and assured them recruitment with the help of a leaked question paper for the common entrance test. They also took ₹1 lakh from the candidate as advance money and one lakh was to be paid post-recruitment.

The accused had sent some papers on WhatsApp and had promised to send the leaked paper on Saturday. However, we nabbed them, the complaint stated.

The accused approached the complainant when he had gone to collect the admit card at Bombay Sappers and had already cleared the physical and medical test.

The accused persons demanded ₹3 lakh at first and then negotiated the amount.