Three held in Chakan murder case

The Chakan police cracked the murder case of a 25-year-old man after 20 days, arresting three suspects in connection with his killing over an illicit affair, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Nanasaheb Chavan, 21; Usha Nanasaheb Chavan, 40, and Swapnil Narhari Pardhi, 19, from Khed area. They killed Munja Dhondiba Narhire, 25, from Gangakhed in Parbhani district. The incident was reported near Biradwadi cremation ground in Pimpri-Chinchwad on January 7. The accused and victim were daily wage labourers.

According to the police, the body was found reportedly with the face smashed beyond recognition on January 11. A liquor bottle, cigarette and a water bottle were recovered from the spot.

Based on CCTV footage and technical evidence, police identified a motorcycle reportedly used by the accused and questioned its owner. The bike’s owner said the motorcycle was given to Nikhil, who along with others killed Narhire.

Police said Narhire was in a relationship with Usha, a relative of the accused Nikhil. Allegedly, Narhire had been harassing Usha, leading Nikhil and others to plan his murder. On January 7, the accused reportedly invited Narhire to Chakan from Gangakhed. They took him to Bidawardi where they consumed liquor together, and later killed him.