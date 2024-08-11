Three use gas cutters to break ATM, steal 15 lakh 

Unidentified men used a gas cutter to break into an ATM and steal ₹15.81 lakh in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area on Friday. The incident was reported to the Mahalunge MIDC police, who filed a complaint and registered a case on Saturday. This ATM facility centre neither has a security guard nor any security alarm, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the incident was reported near Vasuli Phata in Mahalunge MIDC. The ATM centre was run by a private financial firm.

The suspects used the gas cutter to cut open the ATM, gaining access to the cash inside. During the use of a gas cutter, part of the ATM machine was burnt.

Nitin Gitte, SPI at Mahalunge MIDC police station said, “We have collected CCTV footage in the nearby locality in which it seems that three men were involved in this theft. After the theft, the accused went towards the Pune- Mumbai highway in a car.’’

This ATM facility centre neither has a security guard nor any security alarm. The Mahalunge MIDC police urged the public to provide any information that could assist in the investigation.

A case has been registered at Mahalunge MIDC police station under BNS sections 331(4), 305, 324(5).