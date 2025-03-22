Toxic foam reported in Pune’s Pavana River 

Citizens and environmental activists have voiced concern about toxic foam that was reported in the Pavana River on Friday. This is the second incident within a week which has irked the citizens, said the officials. The thick foam was seen floating in massive amounts near Kejubai Band in the river water. (HT PHOTO)

The thick foam was seen floating in massive amounts near Kejubai Band in the river water. This is the same location, where several incidents of fish dead due to toxic water have been reported in the past.

As per officials, a similar incident was reported on Wednesday in which toxic foam in large quantities was reported in the Mula River near Vishalnagar in Pimple Nilakh.

Tushar Shinde, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “These incidents have been frequent and the Pollution Board and PCMC should take concrete measures and stern action.”

Citizens claim that despite repeated demand and assurance, pollution of the river has become a perpetual problem due to a lack of coordination and joint action by the local bodies involved. Besides, the Pavana River last year was reported amongst the most polluted rivers in the country.

Prashant Raul, green activist said, the environmental status report published by the PCMC states that the water body is getting polluted due to the untreated sewage water released in it by industries in the area.

“The domestic untreated wastewater discharged in Pavana River is the primary reason for its pollution. The number of companies responsible for its pollution is minimal,” he said.

Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and head of the environmental department, PCMC, said, “The foam normally happens when the water is discharged in large quantity. The river water has detergent and due to this, the foaming happens. However, we have started the inspection and taken water samples from this area. They will be sent to the laboratory for testing,” he said.