Toy train at Katraj’s Peshwe talav to hit tracks from Jan 26

The toy train at Nanasaheb Peshwe talav, Katraj which was non-operational for the last five years will hit the tracks again from January 26. With that, toy trains will be operational at four gardens across the city.

Ashok Ghorpade, head of the garden department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “Currently it is the slack period for gardens in terms of visitors so we do maintenance work and keep it ready for summer vacation when there is a greater rush of children.”

“Two weeks ago, we brought the engine of a toy train from Peshwe Park, Sarasbaug for maintenance work. We have not yet decided whether to start toy trains in other gardens,” Ghorpade added.

The very first toy train in the city, called ‘Fulrani’ was introduced in 1963 at Peshwe Park near Sarasbaug.

Maheshkumar Doiphode, deputy commissioner motor vehicle department, PMC said, “Trains are running smoothly in three gardens as of now – Shivaji udyan, Wadgaonsheri; Bhairavsinh Ghorpade udyan, Ghorpadi and Peshwe Park, Sarasbaug. Engine maintenance work is going on at Peshwe Park.”

Gyanesh Mahule, the contractor said, “During two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the train was non-operational so the track wood has been damaged. If the toy train is running, the vibration continues to occur, preventing wood borer insects from damaging the wood.”

“Repair work took time but it will be ready on January 26. All credit for the fast track of work goes to Vasant More, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator. He took a lot of effort to start the toy train again.”

Vasant More, general secretary MNS and corporator tweeted, “This is due to the disinterest of the people’s representatives in politics. It is only because of your inaction that my Phulrani has been destroyed, since it has been closed for the last 5 years, the sleeper under the track has had to dry up.”

Toy trains were kept in loco sheds at all four gardens for two years during the pandemic.

Former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has proposed a 5.47 crore monorail toy train at Tatyasaheb Thorat garden in Kothrud.