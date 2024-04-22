Traffic police begin survey of Peth areas to point out congestion-prone spots

As the central or Peth areas of the old city have narrow roads that have become narrower due to ongoing roadworks, leading in turn to traffic jams, the Pune traffic police department has initiated a survey of these areas to point out congestion-prone roads, chowks and other spots that need infrastructural changes/development. Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses running through the inner lanes of the city adds to the traffic congestion. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We are surveying the Pune old city Peth areas that are the heart of the city. There are narrow roads and lanes through which the vehicles pass and there is also traffic congestion at major chowks like Alka Talkies Chowk on a daily basis. Hence, along with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, this survey is being conducted and according to its outcome, infrastructural and other changes will be carried out.”

There are various historical monuments in the Peth areas such as Shaniwarwada, Lal Mahal, Mahatma Phule Wada, Mandai Market, Kelkar Museum and others which see a heavy rush of tourists especially during vacations. Also, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses running through the inner lanes of the city adds to the traffic congestion. During peak hours, there is heavy rush at places such as Tilak Road and Bajirao Road.

Sangram Deshmukh, a resident of the Shaniwar Peth area, said, “Since the last few days, we have seen that the traffic signal at the Raman Baug School Chowk has been started and it is good that traffic is being monitored through it. But still, many roads in the Peth areas have been dug up and no one is looking at the traffic-related issues.”