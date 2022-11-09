Trains delayed regularly by several hours in Pune, passengers inconvenienced

Passengers are getting increasingly wary of travelling from Pune railway station as prominent trains, especially long-distance ones, are getting regularly delayed, sometimes by seven hours and more. While railway officials claim that the delays are mainly due to infrastructural works underway at various locations across different divisions of the Indian railways, passengers are furious as some of them have even missed job- interviews and opportunities due to these delays.

Many long-distance trains departing from Pune such as the Azad Hind Express, Pune-Howrah AC Duronto Express, and Kanyakumari Express have recorded delays and have been rescheduled several hours later. While the Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express usually departs from Pune station at 6.35 pm, it was delayed by as many as nine hours on Monday and was rescheduled at 3.35 am on November 8, causing major inconvenience to the passengers. Similarly, some of the trains arriving at Pune station are also delayed. Recently, an IPS officer from Kolkata was denied a restroom at the station premises as his train arrived at Pune station very late.

Dhrubajyoti De, currently posted as joint commissioner of police, SB (security), Kolkata police department, said, “I travelled from Howrah to Pune on November 5 by the Duronto Express, which was delayed by around three hours and reached Pune railway station at 12.30 pm. My booking for the retiring room at Pune station was from 10 am to 1 pm. But when I reached the reception desk at about 12.45 pm, they just refused. The two personnel at the reception desk brushed aside my requests and told me that the server at the reception was not working. As a senior government officer, I find it unfortunate and unacceptable. No person should be treated in this manner. I hope that the IRCTC will also take note.”

Over the last few days, the Pune to Howrah Azad Hind Express (train number 12129) has been repeatedly delayed by more than 7 hours. But whenever a passenger raises the issue on the railways’ official Twitter handle, the only reply given by the railways is: “It is due to late running of the incoming pairing rake. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Another passenger Kushal Das said, “Yesterday, we reached Pune railway station at 5.30 pm well in advance so that we could board the train smoothly but suddenly, we got to know through an announcement that the train had been rescheduled at 3.35 am the next day. What could we do the entire evening and night? We had no option but to wait at the station platform like hundreds of other passengers.”

In the last few weeks, many other trains starting from or passing through Pune railway station have also been getting delayed. The Indrayani Express which runs daily between Pune and Mumbai has been delayed several times at both ends and passengers, mostly officegoers, are fed up with these delays. A regular passenger, Shashi Bhushan, said, “Every day since the last three months, the Indrayani Express (train number 22105), which should reach Shivajinagar railway station by 8.49 am, reaches by 9.15 to 9.20 am. It has also become a trend for the 22106 train to depart from Pune two hours late, namely 8.30 pm. On November 3, the train was delayed by three hours.”

Other trains that have recently suffered delays include the Pune to Kanyakumari (train number 16381) which was rescheduled to 4.45 am on November 8 from the original 11.50 pm on November 7. Similarly, the Pune to Santragachi Humsafar Express (train number 20821) was rescheduled to 6.45 pm on November 7 from the original 10.40 am the same day. Train number 16381 from Pune to Kanyakumari departed from Pune station at 4.45 am on Monday instead of the original 11.50 pm on Sunday.

Vinay Tyagi, a passenger who lost a job opportunity due to a delayed train, said, “My interview was scheduled on November 4 at 1 pm and I travelled a day before by the Bilaspur to Pune SF Express (train number 12849) which was estimated to reach Pune at 9 am. This time, the train was delayed by 6 hours due to which I lost the fare as well as the job opportunity. Why is the Indian government not taking this seriously?”

Whereas Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said that the Azad Hind Express has four rakes of which two are always on route while the remaining two start from Pune and Howrah daily. “But they are getting delayed due to various infrastructural and railway track works going on in the country in different railway divisions. Once the train reaches Pune, it then takes 6 hours for us to carry out the regular maintenance and cleaning work before sending it back on the route. While for other trains, the reasons are different but we are certainly working on it and trying to give better services to our passengers,” Jhawar said.