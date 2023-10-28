Tree authority initiates legal proceedings against plot owners for axing 350 trees in Kharadi

The tree authority in Pune has initiated legal proceedings against a private company’s landowners in Kharadi for allegedly axing over 350 trees when they received clearance to cut only 26 trees. According to the tree authority, the plot was abandoned for many years and had been interspersed with wild animals including reptiles. The company owners wanted to lease the land and convinced the civic body that only 26 trees would be cut they uprooted 350 trees. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Assistant superintendent of Pune Tree Authority, Guruswami Tumale, on Saturday, said the trees were planted in the plot belonging to a private firm in Kharadi.

“The trees were axed a month ago and a spot panchnama was done on the plot from where an earth-moving machine uprooted the trees. After that we submitted our details before the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) legal department a week ago seeking further action in the case,” Tumale said.

According to the tree authority, the plot was abandoned for many years and had been interspersed with wild animals including reptiles. The company owners wanted to lease the land and convinced the civic body that only 26 trees would be cut they uprooted 350 trees, the tree authority stated.

Sandeep Chavan, inspector of garden, visited the site and prepared the panchnama report of the axes trees.

“The authority had issued two notices to owners seeking explanation and later proceeded forward for legal action”, said Tumale.

As per the law, tree cutting violation can result in fines of up to ₹5,000 and imprisonment for up to one year.

The Maharashtra (Urban Areas), Protection Preservation Of Trees Act, came into force in 1975 and according to Chapter Four Section 7 (b) once before December 1996 and after that once every five years, carrying out a census of the existing trees in all land within its jurisdiction is mandatory.

In any urban area, the urban local authority concerned shall constitute a tree authority, consisting of (the chairman and other) not less than 5 and not more than 15 persons from amongst its members, appointed in such a manner and for such period as that authority may determine.

The municipal corporation commissioner is the president of the tree authority.

