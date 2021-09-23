Home / Cities / Pune News / Truck driver arrested for running over a biker in hit-and-run in Pune
A container truck driver was arrested for running over a 22-year-old biker and causing his instant death on Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run case in Pune.
Truck driver arrested for running over a biker in hit-and-run in Pune

A container truck driver was arrested for running over a 22-year-old biker and causing his instant death on Tuesday in a hit-and-run case
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:14 PM IST

PUNE: A container truck driver was arrested for running over a 22-year-old biker and causing his instant death on Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run case.

The deceased was identified as Nitesh Madhukar Jadhav (22), a resident of Nighoj in Khed, while the arrested driver was identified only as Tarange (30), according to the police. Jadhav was riding a Bajaj Discover. “We have arrested the driver and will produce him in court tomorrow. The deceased was a security guard,” said police sub-inspector Mahesh Chitampalle.

Tarange rammed into the bike and then ran over the fallen man and his bike, and fled the spot.

A case was registered under Sections 304(a), 337, 338, 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act at Mhalunge police outpost of Chakan police station.

