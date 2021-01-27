Tuition teacher molests 12-year old in Bhosari
A 32-year-old man has been booked for molesting a 12-year-old child who came to his house for tuition in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Tuesday evening.
The man has been identified as Amitkumar Shrimal Shah (32).
A complaint in the matter was lodged by an aunt of the child.
The man allegedly cornered the girl around 8:30pm and touched her inappropriately after which the girl started screaming, according to the complaint.
However, the man then punched the girl in her back and threatened her with violent consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, according to the child’s aunt.
However, the child went home and told her 28-year-old aunt who reported the incident to the police.
A case under Sections 354, 354(a), 323, 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7, 8, 11, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at MIDC Bhosari police station.
