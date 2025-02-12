Two arrested in three separate cases involving forest fire and wildlife trafficking

The Pune forest department has arrested two persons in three separate cases involving illegal coal transport, forest fires and wildlife trafficking. The duo has been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway and a search operation has been launched for two more accused engaged in illegal coal transport. In the second case, a POR was registered on Saturday against unknown persons in the forest fire incident reported at Taljai Hill. (HT PHOTO)

In the first case, forest officials spotted two suspicious-looking tempos while patrolling near Newale Vasti, Ravet, Pimpri-Chinchwad, at around 10 pm on January 8. The officials followed the vehicles and confiscated them. Two-hundred-and-fifty bags of charcoal were seized from the vehicles but their drivers managed to escape. The coal was being transported illegally sans any permission. Following the incident, the forest department has started a special patrolling drive in Pimpri-Chinchwad wherein sawmills and transport vehicles are being inspected. Manoj Barbole, Bhamburda range forest officer, said, “A preliminary offence report (POR) was filed against the drivers under section 41(2) B of the Indian Forest Act 1927 and investigation is underway to check from where the charcoal was obtained.”

In the second case, a POR was registered on Saturday against unknown persons in the forest fire incident reported at Taljai Hill. The fire reportedly affected a large area near the entrance at Taljai Hill although no wildlife was affected. Barbole said, “The fire was quite intense and active for around three hours. Through joint efforts by the forest department and the fire brigade staff, we managed to douse it. A case has been registered against unknown persons under sections 26 (1), B, C and D of the Indian Forest Act 1927 as we suspect foul play.”

The third case was registered on Tuesday, February 10 against two persons involved in the trafficking of Alexandrine Parakeets. On February 5, 16 Parakeets were seized from a man arrested from the Pune station area. Further investigation revealed the involvement of a second person who was then arrested from Sangvi Phata on February 9. A case has been registered against both of them under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 sections 2, 39, 48(A), 49, 50 and 51. Presented before the district court on February 10, the accused have been remanded to judicial custody till February 13. Suresh Varak, range forest officer, Pune forest department, said, “The investigation revealed that the Parakeets were brought to Pune from Hyderabad. Trading took place through social media. Earlier too, similar trading was carried out by the accused. We are probing the case further.”

Pune district seems to be turning into a hotbed for wildlife and forests-related crime. While the forest department is still investigating earlier cases of wildlife trafficking, fresh cases have emerged, underscoring the rise in such crimes.