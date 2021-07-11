Home / Cities / Pune News / Two bodies found in isolated cases of murder
Two bodies found in isolated cases of murder

Two bodies were found in Pune city on Sunday in two isolated spots and what are believed to be two isolated incidents
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:17 PM IST

Two bodies were found in Pune city on Sunday in two isolated spots and what are believed to be two isolated incidents.

In the first instance, the body of a city bus driver Gautam Machindra Salunkhe was found along Katraj bypass. In the second instance, the body of an on-record criminal, Akshay Karve, was found in Dattawadi area.

While Salunkhe worked as a driver at the Swargate depot of Pune Mahanagar PML, Karve had completed a stint of externment last year.

Both their bodies were rushed to Sassoon General Hospital for post mortem. While Salunkhe’s case will be recorded at Lonikalbhor police station, Karve’s case will be registered at Dattawadi police station.

