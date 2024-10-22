Two die by suicide on railway tracks near Pune station

Pune: Two individuals died by suicide early Tuesday morning after lying down on the railway tracks in front of a moving train near Pune railway station, railway officials said. Two individuals died by suicide early Tuesday morning after lying down on the railway tracks in front of a moving train near Pune railway station. (Representative file photo)(HT_PRINT)

The incident occurred around 6 am when the pair positioned themselves on the tracks just as the train began moving from the station towards the railway yard.

"The Harangol-Pune express had arrived at Pune railway station the previous night and was stationed at platform number 2. After all passengers had disembarked, a woman and a man came and lay across the railway tracks before it began moving towards the railway yard for cleaning. The incident happened around 6 a.m.," said Sunil Yadav, Senior Police Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in charge of the RPF police station at Pune Railway station.

The railway police have yet to identify the bodies of the deceased, who appear to be in their late 40s. RPF teams are reviewing CCTV footage as the investigation continues.