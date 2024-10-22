Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two die by suicide on railway tracks near Pune station

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 22, 2024 11:53 AM IST

The incident occurred around 6 am when the pair positioned themselves on the tracks just as the train began moving from the station towards the railway yard

Pune: Two individuals died by suicide early Tuesday morning after lying down on the railway tracks in front of a moving train near Pune railway station, railway officials said.

Two individuals died by suicide early Tuesday morning after lying down on the railway tracks in front of a moving train near Pune railway station. (Representative file photo)(HT_PRINT)
Two individuals died by suicide early Tuesday morning after lying down on the railway tracks in front of a moving train near Pune railway station. (Representative file photo)(HT_PRINT)

The incident occurred around 6 am when the pair positioned themselves on the tracks just as the train began moving from the station towards the railway yard.

"The Harangol-Pune express had arrived at Pune railway station the previous night and was stationed at platform number 2. After all passengers had disembarked, a woman and a man came and lay across the railway tracks before it began moving towards the railway yard for cleaning. The incident happened around 6 a.m.," said Sunil Yadav, Senior Police Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in charge of the RPF police station at Pune Railway station.

The railway police have yet to identify the bodies of the deceased, who appear to be in their late 40s. RPF teams are reviewing CCTV footage as the investigation continues.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //