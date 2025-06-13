Two flights from Pune to Ahmedabad delayed after Air India plane crash

An aircraft accident at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday has had a ripple effect on air traffic, notably disrupting two scheduled flights from Pune to Ahmedabad. Pune airport officials confirmed that flight departures to Ahmedabad would resume only after slots are available. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune, two commercial passenger flights from Pune to Ahmedabad-one scheduled to depart at 3:50 pm and the other at 5:15 pm were grounded due to the closure of Ahmedabad airport for flight operations.

Airport officials cited ongoing recovery and relocation operations of the accident-affected aircraft as the reason for suspending all arrivals and departures at the airport.

Authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Authority of India, are closely monitoring the situation. ‘

The airport management has stated that efforts are being made to keep passengers updated about the developments.