Two held for vandalising school property

Pune: The police have arrested two persons affiliated to a political party for allegedly vandalising school property over denial of exam hall tickets to students. According to the police, the school had delayed issuing hall tickets of SSC board exams beginning Tuesday over school fees. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Lonikand police have apprehended the accused identified as Prakash Jamdade and Tushar Tambe. Akshay Suryawanshi and their three accomplices are at large.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As per the complaint filed by Yuvraj Kamble, supervisor, JSPM’s Prodigy Public School, the six accused barged their way into the administration office of the school and allegedly vandalised office furniture by using spades and wooden sticks at around 1:10 pm on Monday.

According to the police, the school had delayed issuing hall tickets of SSC board exams beginning Tuesday over school fees. While the school administration advised parents to meet the higher authorities, the accused reached the premises, abused staff and vandalised property.

Sima Dhakane, inspector (crime), Lonikand Police Station said, “We have arrested two individuals and court has granted them one day police custody.”

The Lonikand Police Station has filed a case under Sections 452, 427, 504, 506, 143, 147, 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).