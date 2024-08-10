 Two incidents of theft reported in 24 hours - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two incidents of theft reported in 24 hours

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 11, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The complainant was away for some days when the incident took place and investigation is on, officials said

Two incidents of thefts were reported in Warje Malwadi and Kondhwa areas on Saturday, said police.

Shop owner Subhash Ramprakash Mantri, 45, a resident of Shantinagar in Kondhwa has lodged a complaint stating that the thieves tried to steal from his medical store. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Shop owner Subhash Ramprakash Mantri, 45, a resident of Shantinagar in Kondhwa has lodged a complaint stating that the thieves tried to steal from his medical store. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the first incident, a 36-year-old has lodged a complaint with Warje Malwadi police that on the intervening night between August 8 and August 9, some unidentified thieves broke open his locked flat in Tapodhan building in Malwadi and decamped with gold valuables and cash worth 5.60 lakh.

The complainant was away for some days when the incident took place and investigation is on, officials said.

In the second case, the Kondhwa police lodged a case against unidentified persons for breaking open the shutters of Perfect Medical shop located in D building of Sunshree apartments on August 9 at 3 pm.

Shop owner Subhash Ramprakash Mantri, 45, a resident of Shantinagar in Kondhwa has lodged a complaint stating that the thieves tried to steal from his medical store.

Two separate cases have been registered under relevant section, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Pune / Two incidents of theft reported in 24 hours
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On