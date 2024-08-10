Two incidents of theft reported in 24 hours

Two incidents of thefts were reported in Warje Malwadi and Kondhwa areas on Saturday, said police. Shop owner Subhash Ramprakash Mantri, 45, a resident of Shantinagar in Kondhwa has lodged a complaint stating that the thieves tried to steal from his medical store. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the first incident, a 36-year-old has lodged a complaint with Warje Malwadi police that on the intervening night between August 8 and August 9, some unidentified thieves broke open his locked flat in Tapodhan building in Malwadi and decamped with gold valuables and cash worth ₹5.60 lakh.

The complainant was away for some days when the incident took place and investigation is on, officials said.

In the second case, the Kondhwa police lodged a case against unidentified persons for breaking open the shutters of Perfect Medical shop located in D building of Sunshree apartments on August 9 at 3 pm.

Shop owner Subhash Ramprakash Mantri, 45, a resident of Shantinagar in Kondhwa has lodged a complaint stating that the thieves tried to steal from his medical store.

Two separate cases have been registered under relevant section, said police.