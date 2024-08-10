Two incidents of theft reported in 24 hours

The complainant was away for some days when the incident took place and investigation is on, officials said
Two incidents of thefts were reported in Warje Malwadi and Kondhwa areas on Saturday, said police.
In the first incident, a 36-year-old has lodged a complaint with Warje Malwadi police that on the intervening night between August 8 and August 9, some unidentified thieves broke open his locked flat in Tapodhan building in Malwadi and decamped with gold valuables and cash worth ₹5.60 lakh.
The complainant was away for some days when the incident took place and investigation is on, officials said.
In the second case, the Kondhwa police lodged a case against unidentified persons for breaking open the shutters of Perfect Medical shop located in D building of Sunshree apartments on August 9 at 3 pm.
Shop owner Subhash Ramprakash Mantri, 45, a resident of Shantinagar in Kondhwa has lodged a complaint stating that the thieves tried to steal from his medical store.
Two separate cases have been registered under relevant section, said police.