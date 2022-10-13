Two more arrested for stealing ornaments from Laxmi road shop, 720 gms jewellery recovered

The Pune police on Thursday arrested two more persons for stealing gold ornaments from jewellery shop on Laxmi road. The police had earlier arrested two persons in the case, who worked in the shop.

The accused who were arrested on Thursday have been identified as Bhalchandra Jain of Pune and Uttam Ghosh of West Bengal. Both of them were involved in selling/purchasing of stolen ornaments by prime accused.

According to police officials, they have recovered 720 gms of gold jewellery, The officials suspect that the accused have stolen 1kg jewellery.

According to the complaint filed by jewellery shop owner Sanjay Rathod (52) on October 2, the accused have stolen gold and diamond jewellery from the Laxmi road shop between January 2021 and September 30, 2022. Working at the diamond jewellery counter, the duo recorded one item less from the stock during closing hours and stole jewellery worth of ₹8.10 lakh during this period.

Pune police officials stated that the theft was huge and was executed as per proper planning.

Police probe revealed that one of the accused, Mahendrasingh Mafatsingh Waghela, who was arrested earlier, had purchased a new flat by selling the stolen ornaments and also spent a few lakhs on his sister’s marriage.

The police registered a case on October 2, as per the complaint filed by Rathod under Sections 381 (whoever, being a servant, commits theft in respect of any property in the possession) of IPC and further investigation is going on.