Two shops burgled in Kondhwa Khurd
Two shops at a commercial complex in Kondhwa Khurd area were allegedly burgled between Friday night and Saturday morning and clothes, shoes and watches worth ₹1.25 lakh were stolen, police said.
A complaint regarding the incident was filed by Sachin Jadhav, owner of a store at Jijamata Complex, Kondhwa Khurd.
In his complaint, Jadhav said when he went to the shop on Saturday morning, he found that the shutter was half open and clothes, shoes and watches were missing. Soon after he noticed that the adjoining shop was also looted in the same manner. They also stole ₹3,500 cash from the adjoining shop.
“We have collected CCTV footage and investigation is underway,” said police sub-inspector Hasina Sheikh.
A case under Sections 454 (housebreaking in order to commit offence), 457 (housebreaking by night), and 380 (whoever commits theft in any building, tent or vessel) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.
Pune’s iconic Wrangler bungalow being razed to make way for educational institution
The iconic bungalow that belonged to Sir Raghunath Purushottam Paranjpye, also the first Indian to be given the coveted title of Senior Wrangler at the University of Cambridge, is coming down. This is an iconic bungalow for those who grew up in lanes of FC road. The iconic bungalow is with the Deccan Education Society.
Rupee fall hits study abroad plan of Pune students
Just last week, Saurabh Shimpi got his US visa and will finally be able to fly to the US to study for his M. Sc. in supply chain management, having made it to Depaul university in Chicago. Both of Koregaon park resident Salil Nashte's daughters are studying abroad. Most of the students leaving for their September intake are hoping that either their loans or their families will cover their expenses which are surmounting quickly.
Woman dies after consuming pesticide, cops suspect foul play
Mumbai: A 24-year-old beautician died on Saturday after suffering acute liver damage as a result of consuming pesticide instead of a stomach ache medicine. The victim Kajal Abhishek Pawar was shifted to three hospitals, including Hiranandani Hospital in Powai but she could not be saved. According to the statement of Pawar's father, who stays in Powai, The woman's father Ananda Gavande received a call from his daughter on August 13 that she was not feeling well and might have consumed pesticide.
Rainfall in Maharashtra to reduce from August 23: IMD
The rainfall activity in Maharashtra is likely to reduce from August 23, said India Meteorological Department officials on Sunday. IMD had forecasted that rainfall in August for Maharashtra will be below normal. By August 21, cumulative rainfall in Central Maharashtra was 31 per cent excess, Konkan and Goa reported 10 per cent above normal rainfall, Vidarbha and Marathwada had reported 37 per cent excess rainfall.
Amit Shah meets media baron Ramoji amid TDP-BJP tie-up speculation
Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday had a one-on-one meeting with media baron Ch Ramoji Rao amidst speculations that the latter was brokering a deal between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh. Initially, there were reports in a section of media that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu would also join the meeting, as Ramoji Rao had been the supporter of the TDP right from its inception in 1982.
