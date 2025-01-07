Menu Explore
Two vendors booked for selling banned nylon manja

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 07, 2025 07:30 AM IST

According to the police, the environment department has issued strict prohibitions on nylon manja to protect both animals and humans

The police have booked two vendors for illegal sale of nylon manja, which poses a significant danger to pedestrians, motorists and wildlife.

The police drive is aimed at curbing the sale and use of nylon manja ahead of the Makar Sankranti, to be celebrated on January 14, as kite flying is popular during the festival. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police drive is aimed at curbing the sale and use of nylon manja ahead of the Makar Sankranti, to be celebrated on January 14, as kite flying is popular during the festival. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The first incident took place in Bibvewadi area, where the police seized 50 reels of plastic and synthetic nylon manja of various colours from the shop of one local vendor Prithviraj Mhaskhe, 23. The manja, valued at 10,000, was being stocked for sale despite a ban on its possession, use, and sale. Mhaskhe was found selling the banned material at his shop located in Lokshahir Annasaheb Sathenagar. A case has been registered against Mhaskhe.

In a raid carried out in Dhanori, Nasim Altaf Sheikh, 50, was booked for possessing nylon manja for sale. Police found the artificial thread coated with various colours outside his home in Maitri Park Colony.

