US Consulate General advocates smart management of waste

PUNE US Consulate General, Mumbai, Mike Hankey, on Thursday, advocated for smart management of waste which would in turn lead to job creation and business opportunities in the state with special reference to Western Maharashtra. US Consulate General, Mumbai, Mike Hankey, on Thursday, advocated smart management of waste which would lead to job creation and business opportunities. (HT)

Hankey was speaking on the sidelines of TechCamp, Pune, an event focused on the theme of Re-Designing Sustainable Urban Waste Management.

The event was organised by the US Consulate, Mumbai, in partnership with the Symbiosis Centre for Waste Resource Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, ExploreiT, and Climate Projects Foundation. TechCamp Pune brings together technocrats, policymakers, industry leaders, government representatives, researchers, and other key stakeholders from around the globe, all dedicated to advancing waste management solutions.

Hankey explained that the US consulate has partnered with Symbiosis University for furthering the goals of employment generation for the local population with smart management of waste as part of the consulate mission.

“For the first time we have launched the American Chamber of Commerce branch because Pune has the essential skills, businesses, education capacity to grow new cutting edge industries bringing development and jobs for women and men in the region. We are bringing advanced technology on climate and clean energy science, cyber security, data sciences,” he said

“Our aim is to help the environment through smart management of waste which is on the top of the Prime Minister’s agenda. 45 Trainers across Maharashtra and South Asia have come together to come up with innovative solutions to mitigate waste management related issues. We are learning a lot from these experts about what they are doing and achieving. Now we are looking as to where these influencers will go in their communities to capture materials for a clean environment, produce energy and create jobs,” he added.