IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Vadgaon Maval court JMFC under ACB scanner in bribery case
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Vadgaon Maval court JMFC under ACB scanner in bribery case

Pune: A judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) attached to Vadgaon Maval court is under the radar of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths in connection with the arrest of an impostor woman who had accepted a bribe of 2
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:41 PM IST

Pune: A judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) attached to Vadgaon Maval court is under the radar of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths in connection with the arrest of an impostor woman who had accepted a bribe of 2.5 lakh stating that the decision will be done in favour of the complainant by “managing” the court that is handling the criminal case.

The JMFC, who was in touch with the accused identified as Shubhavari Bhalchandra Gaikwad (29), a resident of Talegaon, has applied for anticipatory bail from the Pune district and sessions court. A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Dehu road police station under Sections 7 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on January 14, according to the police.

While hearing the anticipatory bail application of the JMFC, the district court in its order dated February 2 stated: “Read application. Heard learned advocate for the applicant. Perused FIR and the documents filed along with main application. Applicant is a judicial officer. From the documents, what appears is that she was in contact with main accused, namely, Shubhavari Gaikwad, who has been arrested in a trap laid by the anti­corruption bureau. On going through the statement of the applicant annexed to the application, there appears frequency of phone calls between herself and the main accused. The allegations are of very serious nature. Considering nature of allegations and considering the overall facts of the case, no interim relief can be granted to the public servant, unless opportunity of hearing is given to the State.”

The FIR lodged by ACB stated that Gaikwad impersonated as a court employee and identified herself as one Mhatre Madam as an alias. Gaikwad said that she would “manage” a court case lodged by Amul Co-operative Dairy in favour of the milkman who has been made an accused in the case. The initial bribe amount demanded was 5 lakh.

The case was filed as the milkman did not return the milk cooling machine to the company. She also made him speak to two persons claiming that they were judges. Instead, the milkman approached ACB sleuths and lodged a complaint against Gaikwad. She was caught red-handed with a bribe amount of 50,000 at Kiwale phata on January 13. The bribe was scaled down to 2.50 lakh as the milkman expressed his inability of pay the said amount followed by negotiations, the FIR stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

22,943 missing mobile phone cases lodged in 2020: Pune police

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Pune: Forgetting mobile phones in cafe, slipping from pocket while catching a bus or jogging are some of the common reasons given by the 22,943 Puneites who lost their handsets in 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune-Satara highway will be ready in six months: Gadkari

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PUNE: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has assured to complete the long-pending Pune-Satara highway work in six months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Vadgaon Maval court JMFC under ACB scanner in bribery case

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Pune: A judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) attached to Vadgaon Maval court is under the radar of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths in connection with the arrest of an impostor woman who had accepted a bribe of 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajit Pawar, while addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division, said he had visited the institute after the fire in the presence of senior officials, including the collector. (ANI Photo)
Ajit Pawar, while addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division, said he had visited the institute after the fire in the presence of senior officials, including the collector. (ANI Photo)
pune news

Short circuit caused fire at Serum Institute: Ajit Pawar

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:24 PM IST
"The premises where the blaze erupted was empty and work was going on there. It is a private institute and they are carrying out their audit. The government is also investigating. There is no other cause behind the fire other than short circuit," said Ajit Pawar while addressing the media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
pune news

Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Civic body has rolled back restrictions on the operational hours of bars and restaurants after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to extend the timings last we
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 65,000 frontline workers have registered for vaccination. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
At least 65,000 frontline workers have registered for vaccination. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune civic body to start 75 more vaccination sites

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Dr Bharati also added that some private hospitals will also start inoculation of frontline workers at their sites soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fallen tree near Warje ward office occupied the entire width of the road. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT)
The fallen tree near Warje ward office occupied the entire width of the road. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT)
pune news

“I escaped tree falling on me by fraction of a second”

By Pratham Gokhale
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Pune: A fraction of a second late and I would have been trapped under a huge tree that fell on a street last night in Karvenagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents drop their children at Huzurpaga girls school in Katraj, Pune, on Thursday. Many parents have requested authorities to resume transport services of autorickshaws, vans and buses. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
Parents drop their children at Huzurpaga girls school in Katraj, Pune, on Thursday. Many parents have requested authorities to resume transport services of autorickshaws, vans and buses. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
pune news

Parents in Pune struggle to transport children to schools as pvt transporters await govt’s nod

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Pune: The parents of Class 5 to 8 students are left with no choice but to drop and pick up their wards from schools as the state government has allowed offline classes of primary school to restart, but not okayed autorickshaws, school vans and buses to resume transportation of school students
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddhesh Choudhari achieved his personal best of 53.91 seconds to clinch gold, his first national medal, at the 400 metre hurdles in the under-18 category at the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships that concluded at Guwahati on Wednesday. (HT PUNE)
Siddhesh Choudhari achieved his personal best of 53.91 seconds to clinch gold, his first national medal, at the 400 metre hurdles in the under-18 category at the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships that concluded at Guwahati on Wednesday. (HT PUNE)
pune news

36th National Junior Athletic Championship: Pune’s Choudhari wins gold medal in 400m hurdles

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Pune: City’s Siddhesh Choudhari achieved his personal best of 53
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Indiscriminate garbage burning plagues city’s air quality

By Prachi Bari, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Instances of burning of garbage in the morning has been increasing over the past few weeks and residents have taken to social media to bring it to the notice of the civic authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man arrested for possessing rare Sambar deer horns

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:50 PM IST
A man was arrested for being in possession of horns of a Sambar deer in Pune on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Content writers accept love-letter orders before Valentine’s day

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Writing a letter to a loved one may be de rigueur on Valentine’s Day, February 14, but in 2021, a new trend has emerged – outsource the task to a professional writer
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

53-year-old in custody for sexual assault of minor niece

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
A 53-year-old man was remanded to five days in police custody by a local court on Wednesday for sexual assault of his nine-year-old niece in Khed, Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Fake bride racket busted, nine women in police custody

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
A group of men and women were remanded to the custody of the Pune rural police for duping men in their 30s who were looking to get married by posing as potential matches, marrying them, and fleeing with valuables
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pimpri-Chinchwad police solve pending 2018 murder case

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have solved a case of murder pending since August 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP