Vasant More likely to be supported by VBA from Pune LS constituency

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2024

If the VBA does not join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), there are chances that More will be fielded as candidate by the VBA. There is also a possibility of VBA supporting More as an independent candidate

PUNE: Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vasant More who is willing to contest the Lok Sabha (LS) elections met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar at the latter’s residence on Friday.

More left the MNS as the latter decided not to contest the Pune LS seat. He is now planning to contest as an independent candidate.
More left the MNS as the latter decided not to contest the Pune LS seat. He is now planning to contest as an independent candidate. (HT PHOTO)

If the VBA does not join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), there are chances that More will be fielded as candidate by the VBA. There is also a possibility of VBA supporting More as an independent candidate.

Ambedkar said, “We will put the situation in front of the media on April 2.”

More said, “I came to meet Ambedkar for the first time. I am willing to contest the LS elections from Pune. Today (Friday) is the first meeting. Whether I will join the VBA or will be VBA’s candidate from Pune will be clear in future. This is just the first meeting.”

More left the MNS as the latter decided not to contest the Pune LS seat. He is now planning to contest as an independent candidate.

