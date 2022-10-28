Vehicle sales rise this Diwali season, Punekars prefer e-vehicles

This Diwali period has seen a significant rise in the sale of vehicles across all segments as compared to the corresponding period last year. While Punekars continue to prefer four-wheelers, keeping in mind the safety of family members, two-wheeler sales, too, have gone up this year as per the data shared by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO).

From October 6 to October 22 this year, the Pune RTO registered a total of 17,325 vehicles, out of which as many as 11,143 were two-wheelers while 4,249 were cars. During the same period, a total of 738 vehicles and 821 auto-rickshaws were registered in the commercial vehicles’ segment.

As fuel prices have risen in the last few months, people are now buying e-vehicles with a total of 1,002 e-vehicles registered by the Pune RTO during the Diwali period.

Pankaj Mehendale, an information technology professional, said, “From the last one year, we have seen a tremendous hike in fuel prices, not only in petrol and diesel cars but even CNG prices. So, we decided to buy an e-car and accordingly, we bought the car and got it on Diwali day.”

Sanjeev Bhor, Pune deputy regional transport officer, said, “The vehicles’ registration work was going on throughout the Diwali week and as per the data, there is a good hike in the registration of vehicles across segments compared to last year at the Pune RTO. Also, people are now moving towards electric vehicles since the last year as a large number of electric vehicles were registered during the Diwali period.”

About the overall vehicle sales this Diwali, Sagar Chintal, an automobiles sales’ expert, said, “This year, the Diwali festive period was good for all segments of cars, as people preferred to book, buy and get the delivery during Diwali days. At our electric bike showroom, we too sold over 100 electric bikes and the market is now open for the automobile industry once again after the pandemic.”