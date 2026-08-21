Victims ₹2.29 crore in six fraud cases reported in a single day in Pune

Six cases involving cyber fraud, fake recruitment, loan scams, forged property documents and theft of company equipment were reported at police stations across Pune on August 19, with the combined losses reported by complainants exceeding ₹2.29 crore. The Vimantal police have registered a case of high-value corporate theft after an employee at a safety technology firm allegedly embezzled industrial equipment worth over ₹1.06 crore from the company’s regional warehouse. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A victim, Manish Kasliwal, lodged a case at Swargate police station after allegedly discovering that documents relating to a property transaction had been forged. According to his complaint, the accused prepared a land agreement on a ₹500 stamp paper, allegedly forged signatures, and altered property-related details.

The accused then allegedly used the forged documents to file false complaints against Kasliwal. Police are investigating the alleged forgery, use of false documents and the motive behind the complaints.

Another victim, Priya Chandanshive, lodged a case at Nanded City police station after losing ₹3,40,511 in alleged credit card fraud. According to her complaint, fraudsters misused her credit card details and carried out several unauthorised online transactions.