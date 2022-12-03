Home / Cities / Pune News / Vikas Dhakne takes charge as additional municipal commissioner

Vikas Dhakne takes charge as additional municipal commissioner

pune news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 11:38 PM IST

Vikas Dhakne a former officer from Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) took charge as additional municipal commissioner on Friday

Dhakne will work for a period of three years. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

He will work for a period of three years.

There are three posts of additional municipal commissioners in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Usually, the third municipal commissioner is appointed from municipal officers on promotion basis but as there was a lot of competition within municipal officers, state government preferred to appoint another officer as additional municipal commissioner, said officials.

