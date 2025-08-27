Water woes take center stage as civic chief inspects Undri-Mohammadwadi areas

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday made an unannounced early morning visit to the Undri-Mohammadwadi area leaving residents surprised and hopeful. The civic chief’s presence was prompted by a memorandum submitted by the Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Forum (MURWDF) seeking immediate civic intervention in an area plagued by infrastructural neglect. Ram, accompanied by officials from various departments, including roads, water supply, sanitation, drainage, waste management, and gardens, reviewed on-site. (HT)

Ram, accompanied by officials from various departments, including roads, water supply, sanitation, drainage, waste management, and gardens, reviewed on-site and interacted with residents and representatives of housing society groups.

“I am shocked to learn that citizens of this area have been deprived of basic amenities like water for so many years. Short-term and long-term plans will be put in place to address the issue,” Ram said, instructing water supply department head Nandkumar Jagtap to expedite measures to ease the crisis. Residents, mainly from Undri hill-top belt, said that despite paying property taxes they have been forced to depend on costly private water tankers for over two decades.

Residents also raised concerns about bad roads, especially the stretch from Nyati Estate to Country Club and DPS School. They pointed out unsafe overhead cables at Kadnagar, inadequate drainage systems, poor street lighting and the absence of CCTV cameras.

The commissioner approved development of 3.123-acre amenity plot near Nyati Esteban into public garden.

Sunil Koloti, member, MURWDF, said, “The civic chief’s visit and assurance on road repairs, drainage and lighting has given us hope that our voices are finally being heard.”