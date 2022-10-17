Week after formation of squad, no complaints: Pune RTO

While the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Pune has constituted a special squad to stop private tourist bus operators from overfilling their buses and overcharging passengers, not a single complaint has been received a week since the formation of the squad, officials said. The squad was formed to keep tabs on private tourist bus operations during Diwali, especially after the incident where an overfilled private tourist bus caught fire at Nashik a few days ago.

However, commuters continue to complain about overcharging and overfilling by tourist bus operators. A Pune to Nagpur ticket on a Volvo bus allegedly costs Rs5,700, up from the normal Rs2,000. With 16 trains cancelled and limited means of transport available, passengers say they are paying a lot more than warranted.

Sayali Marathe usually travels to her hometown in Amravati but this year, she has changed her mind due to the astronomical bus prices. “I was stunned when I was informed of the night bus fare; we are a family of three and in that price, we could probably enjoy a flight. Instead, we have decided against going home this year.”

However, the RTO is firm about cracking down on errant bus operators. “So far, no one has come forward with their bus receipts to file a complaint about the high bus fares. We promise to act on this overcharging only if passengers come forward to complain,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.