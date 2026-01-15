Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Jan 16-18)

ROOM-i-Nation (Multi-disciplinary show) Piyush Mishra and his band Ballimaaraan will be blending music, poetry and theatre into a crackling combination.

What: Inspired from his last album, Isolashun, musician Aditya Prakash brings a multi-disciplinary Carnatic music show that features video projection, movement, dance, choreography, storytelling and instrumentation. The show unfolds in a room recreating a space for reflection. This is not a traditional performance. The protégé of TM Krishna and Akram Khan will urge you to tackle bold questions and complex dialogues.

When: January 16 (Friday); 8.30pm

Where: The Sabha, Kamaraj Road

Entry: ₹350 @blrhubba.in

Manteswamy Kavya and Arivu (Live music)

What: Provacateur and the voice of contemporary South Indian indie music, Arivu and the Casteless Collective will close curtains to the Art is Life festival at MAP Bangalore. They present their songs of protest and politics. Groove to Manteswamy Katha Prasanga performed by Mysuru Gururaj that narrates timeless stories. The music carries sharp criticism about inequality – it’s what the arts do best, get you to think.

When: Sunday; 10.30am and 7.30pm

Where: Mazumdar Shaw Auditorium, MAP, Kasturba Road

Entry: Free

Bengaluru Hubba (Festival)

What: In this 10-day wide city celebration, Namma Ooru will be abuzz with more than 250 performances from more than 12 diverse genres. The highlights this week: Yakshagana Puppetry, Motherjane’s Dobareh, contemporary dance performance by Padmini Chettur and Mrcchakatikam featuring Koodiyattam artiste Kapila Venu. And, do not be surprised to see some art on the roads because they have few cool street performances as well.

When: January 16-18 (Friday to Sunday); all day

Where: Across the city

Entry: Free. Donor passes available at blrhubba.in

Art is Life (cultural festival)

What: Curated walks, workshops, performances, film screenings and more. Catch screenings of Humans in The Loop, Bhaavi – The Well. Sit in on panel discussions about AI and human creativity, and make matchboxes, puppets and kites at their hands-on workshops.