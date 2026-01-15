Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Jan 16-18)
Carnatic experiments, protest anthems, citywide arts, hands-on creativity, living crafts and Piyush Mishra’s poetry-rock — Bengaluru’s weekend pulses with ideas
ROOM-i-Nation (Multi-disciplinary show)
What: Inspired from his last album, Isolashun, musician Aditya Prakash brings a multi-disciplinary Carnatic music show that features video projection, movement, dance, choreography, storytelling and instrumentation. The show unfolds in a room recreating a space for reflection. This is not a traditional performance. The protégé of TM Krishna and Akram Khan will urge you to tackle bold questions and complex dialogues.
When: January 16 (Friday); 8.30pm
Where: The Sabha, Kamaraj Road
Entry: ₹350 @blrhubba.in
Manteswamy Kavya and Arivu (Live music)
What: Provacateur and the voice of contemporary South Indian indie music, Arivu and the Casteless Collective will close curtains to the Art is Life festival at MAP Bangalore. They present their songs of protest and politics. Groove to Manteswamy Katha Prasanga performed by Mysuru Gururaj that narrates timeless stories. The music carries sharp criticism about inequality – it’s what the arts do best, get you to think.
When: Sunday; 10.30am and 7.30pm
Where: Mazumdar Shaw Auditorium, MAP, Kasturba Road
Entry: Free
Bengaluru Hubba (Festival)
What: In this 10-day wide city celebration, Namma Ooru will be abuzz with more than 250 performances from more than 12 diverse genres. The highlights this week: Yakshagana Puppetry, Motherjane’s Dobareh, contemporary dance performance by Padmini Chettur and Mrcchakatikam featuring Koodiyattam artiste Kapila Venu. And, do not be surprised to see some art on the roads because they have few cool street performances as well.
When: January 16-18 (Friday to Sunday); all day
Where: Across the city
Entry: Free. Donor passes available at blrhubba.in
Art is Life (cultural festival)
What: Curated walks, workshops, performances, film screenings and more. Catch screenings of Humans in The Loop, Bhaavi – The Well. Sit in on panel discussions about AI and human creativity, and make matchboxes, puppets and kites at their hands-on workshops.
Immerse yourself in special experiences such as Mash machine where you collaborate with strangers to make music!
When: January 17 and 18 (Saturday and Sunday); all day
Where: MAP, Kasturba Road
Entry: Free. Register at map-india.org.
Karigar Bazaar (Exhibition)
What: Craft maniacs can go nuts choosing from the variety of traditional handmade textiles, pottery, metal work on offer. The platform is aimed to connect the artisans with the consumers. Featuring more than 180 artisans, the exhibition has been designed to bring out the stories behind each craft work.
When: January 17-18 (Saturday and Sunday); 11am to 8 pm
Where: Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Nandi Durga Road Extension
Entry: ₹100.
Piyush Mishra Aarambh 2.0
What: A journey back to the roots, a celebration of truth, rebellion and hope. Gear up for a blend of retro and contemporary, with satirical lyrics on social issues and life, as Piyush Mishra and his band Ballimaaraan blending music, poetry and theatre into a crackling combination.
Where: January 17 (Saturday), 7 pm
Where: Phoenix Market City, Whitefield
Entry: ₹1,799. Book on bookmyshow.com