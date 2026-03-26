Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (March 27-29)

Lecture #13: Our Stone Age Brains In Modern Cities (Talk + Mixer) Open minds, impromptu expression, diverse voices and process over product, that’s what the best poetry jams are made of. (Facebook page)

Saturday; 4.30pm - 6.30pm

Malaka Spice, Koregaon Park

Your brain evolved to navigate a world very different from multi-storeyed towers, traffic, noise, and LED lighting. This session explains how that shift plays out. Anjan Chatterjee, professor of neurology, psychology and architecture; and founding director of the Penn Center for Neuroaesthetics is the evening’s expert. He breaks down how design, architecture, and aesthetics unconsciously shape your mood, decisions, and behaviour. It’s informal, interdisciplinary thinking: A 45-minute talk, followed by Q&A and a relaxed mixer over drinks. The crowd tends to be as interesting as the speaker. You’ll perhaps walk out looking at every room, street, and café a little differently.

₹899 Book on Urbanaut

Nature Photography Workshop

Saturday; 6.30am-10.30am

Vetal Tekdi, Pashan

This workshop is about more than getting the perfect shot. It’s about learning how to observe. Photographer Sumit Dhuper conducts a one-hour online session followed by a four-hour outdoor trail, combining practical camera skills with a guided walk across Vetal Tekdi. You’ll have hands-on help with composition, bird photography, and the manual mode on your camera. The early morning start means fewer people, better light, and tranquil greenery. There are 10 seats, with a 50% off if you bring a friend. If you’re outdoorsy and interested in photography, alarm, set, go!

₹499 Book on All Events

Wham Bam Improv Jam (Comedy performance)

Saturday; 6.30pm-9pm

The Orange Art and Book Cafe, Aundh

Open minds, impromptu expression, diverse voices and process over product, that’s what the best poetry jams are made of. Hosted by the founder and director of the Aashurachana School of Improv, Gavin Methalaka aka CHubBy Methalaka, this improv jam sees a mix of first-timers and experienced performers. This means you’ll see a bit of chaos, a few comedic missteps, and some genuinely punchy moments. The unpredictability is the magic ingredient, but the interactive format is why you’ll stay. It’s more than stand-up, with the room’s energy shaping the course of the show.

₹499; Register at @aashurachana.school.of.improv

The Unspoken Tour – Pune (Poetry / Storytelling)

Sunday, 7.00pm-8.30pm

Buntara Bhavana, near Balewadi Stadium

The cross-country Unspoken Tour brings poet Nayab Midha to Pune. She brings warmth and vulnerability to subjects such as relationships, self-worth, and inner strength. All this is bolstered by lights, sound, and a structured narrative performance that’s closer to a theatre experience built on poetry and personal storytelling. The subject matter examines relationships, identity, and the things people usually don’t say out loud. It’s entertaining, but it’s also an immersive multi-lingual experience that connects with anyone who wants raw, honest expression, the opportunity to think, feel and connect deeply.

₹999 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Manto Ismat Haazir Hain (Play)

Sunday; 7.30-9.30

Shreeram Lagoo Rang Avakash, Shukrawar Peth

Motley’s stage production presents stories by Saadat Hasan Manto and Ismat Chughtai, both writers who were tried for obscenity in the 1940s. You can look forward to nuanced performances, dark humour, and themes around sexuality, censorship, and social hypocrisy that feel very relevant even today. The format mixes multiple stories, including Manto’s anti-war work and Chughtai’s courtroom reflections. It’s not easy viewing, but that’s exactly why you should consider going.

₹500 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

RADA 2026 by BhaDiPa (Marathi pop-culture festival)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 7.30pm-9.30pm

The Orchid Hotel, Balewadi

This two-day gathering of some of Pune’s favourite Marathi performers features live bands, narration, music and other curated sequences. Day 1 focuses on Marathi hip-hop, and Day 2 moves on to Marathi pop. You’ll hear familiar tracks, punchy vocals and a grand finale headlined by Marathi pop favourite Avadhoot Gupte. The vibe is somewhere between theatre and concert, bringing fans and artists face-to-face. If you prefer your live music seated, immersive, and properly staged, this is a dependable pick for a Sunday outing.

₹699 onwards. Book on BookMyShow