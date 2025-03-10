‘Who will take a dip in Ganga?’ Raj Thackeray questions river’s cleanliness during Kumbh 

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has sparked controversy with his remarks on the cleanliness of the Ganga River, questioning the tradition of taking a holy dip during the Kumbh Mela. The MNS leader also criticised successive governments for failing to clean the Ganga, stating that such promises had been made since the tenure of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at MNS’s 19th foundation day event in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday, Thackeray asserted that he would not take a dip in the river. Expressing disbelief at people’s faith in its water, he said, “I wouldn’t even touch the water where millions have bathed.”

Recalling how party colleague Bala Nandgaonkar once offered him Ganga water from the Kumbh Mela, he added, “Tell me, who would drink that water?” while mimicking devotees performing the ritual.

The MNS leader also criticised successive governments for failing to clean the Ganga, stating that such promises had been made since the tenure of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “The truth is, no river in the country is clean,” he said.

Referring to the recent Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Thackeray remarked, “The country has just come out of a pandemic, yet people are rushing to the Kumbh Mela. Understand the difference between faith and superstition. Stop blind faith and start thinking.”

He further recalled an incident at an MNS meeting where several office-bearers were absent due to their visit to the Kumbh Mela. “I asked them why they had gone in the first place. And when they returned, I even asked if they had taken a bath,” he said sarcastically.

Comparing India’s rivers to those in foreign countries, Thackeray pointed out that rivers abroad are much cleaner despite not being worshipped as “mothers.”

“When we travel abroad, we see crystal-clear rivers. Meanwhile, in our country, all polluted water is dumped into rivers,” he said, emphasising the need for better waste management.

Thackeray’s comments have drawn sharp criticism from religious groups and political opponents, who accused him of disrespecting Hindu traditions. However, his supporters argue that he raised valid concerns about river pollution and blind faith.

BJP leader Girish Mahajan defended the tradition, stating, “Lakhs of people take a dip in the river, and it has a spiritual legacy. Raj Thackeray may have a different opinion, but taking a bath during Kumbh Mela is not superstition. This has been going on for centuries.”

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar called Thackeray’s remarks insulting to devotees. “Faith is personal, but no one has the right to insult the beliefs of others. Faith must be respected,” he said.