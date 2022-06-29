With BJP likely to form govt, local leaders bent on changing ward structure ahead of civic elections

While it looks like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in Maharashtra, local BJP leaders are intent on changing the ward delimitation to their advantage in the coming municipal elections.

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been in power in Maharashtra, the BJP for the last many months has been alleging that the Nationalist Congress Party (a component of the MVA government), during ward delimitation, made changes that would benefit them in the civic elections. The BJP has even staged several agitations for the purpose. Now that the BJP looks set to wrest power from the MVA government, many of its leaders and elected members are saying that all equations will now change once again.

A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said, “Definitely we will try to rectify the ward structures that were previously dominated by the NCP. As NCP leader Ajit Pawar is the guardian minister, the administration followed all his instructions while carrying out ward delimitation. Now it is our turn.”

Another party office-bearer on request of anonymity said, “It’s natural that those ruling the state will have an impact on local body elections. Though the ward structures have been announced and the draft voters’ list has been published, the BJP will definitely try to change it.”

Yet another senior BJP leader said, “Already, the MVA government has prepared to introduce OBC reservation. The BJP government will take it forward and in the name of introducing OBC reservation, the party will try to change all processes including ward delimitation or maintain it as per the 2017 municipal elections.”