With BJP likely to form govt, local leaders bent on changing ward structure ahead of civic elections
While it looks like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in Maharashtra, local BJP leaders are intent on changing the ward delimitation to their advantage in the coming municipal elections.
As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been in power in Maharashtra, the BJP for the last many months has been alleging that the Nationalist Congress Party (a component of the MVA government), during ward delimitation, made changes that would benefit them in the civic elections. The BJP has even staged several agitations for the purpose. Now that the BJP looks set to wrest power from the MVA government, many of its leaders and elected members are saying that all equations will now change once again.
A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said, “Definitely we will try to rectify the ward structures that were previously dominated by the NCP. As NCP leader Ajit Pawar is the guardian minister, the administration followed all his instructions while carrying out ward delimitation. Now it is our turn.”
Another party office-bearer on request of anonymity said, “It’s natural that those ruling the state will have an impact on local body elections. Though the ward structures have been announced and the draft voters’ list has been published, the BJP will definitely try to change it.”
Yet another senior BJP leader said, “Already, the MVA government has prepared to introduce OBC reservation. The BJP government will take it forward and in the name of introducing OBC reservation, the party will try to change all processes including ward delimitation or maintain it as per the 2017 municipal elections.”
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
