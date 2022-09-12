With civic polls not in sight, state govt extends terms of administrators

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to extend the administrator term for municipal commissioners and Zilla Parishad CEOs for the next six months as it is not possible to conduct local body elections in September.

The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet for all the civic bodies including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and Nashik where the term of the administrator will soon end and elections are likely to be held only after Diwali.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar was appointed as administrator on March 15 and his term was to end on September 14. Now, the term has been extended for another six months.

Civic elections in various municipal corporations, Zilla Parishad’s and municipal councils were slated in March 2022, however, due to various issues like OBC reservation and delay in ward structures, the election could not be held on time. Then, the Maharashtra government changed and further delayed the elections. The dates for elections have not yet been announced.