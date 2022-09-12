With civic polls not in sight, state govt extends terms of administrators
The decision was taken for all the civic bodies including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and Nashik where the term of the administrator will soon end
The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to extend the administrator term for municipal commissioners and Zilla Parishad CEOs for the next six months as it is not possible to conduct local body elections in September.
The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet for all the civic bodies including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and Nashik where the term of the administrator will soon end and elections are likely to be held only after Diwali.
PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar was appointed as administrator on March 15 and his term was to end on September 14. Now, the term has been extended for another six months.
Civic elections in various municipal corporations, Zilla Parishad’s and municipal councils were slated in March 2022, however, due to various issues like OBC reservation and delay in ward structures, the election could not be held on time. Then, the Maharashtra government changed and further delayed the elections. The dates for elections have not yet been announced.
UP on high alert after Gyanvapi ruling; Patrolling intensified
The Yogi Adityanath government sounded alert in all sensitive areas Uttar Pradesh including the old city areas in the state capital Lucnow on Monday ahead of the Varanasi court's ruling in the Gyanvapi matter. Patrolling was intensified in sensitive areas across the state after the district judge, Varanasi, Ajay Krishna Vishvesha pronounced the verdict in favour of Hindu litigants. Cops on road have been given riots gears.
Monday Musings: Pune isn’t Bengaluru, but its same in many ways
Rains for a short period of time resulted in heavy waterlogging at various areas of Pune on Sunday. The Ambil Odha – a stream starting from Katraj lake – was overflowing. The overall effect was rush of food delivery boys in front of restaurants to complete their orders as rains abated by evening. However, they were struggling to get out of places to reach destinations. Pune, like Bengaluru, is not just any other city.
Ashray quits Congress panel after rift with Vikramaditya
With the assembly elections nearing, the opposition Congress suffered another jolt as state party general secretary Ashray Sharma, the grandson of former Union minister Sukh Ram, resigned from the panel constituted to lead the Yuva Berozgar Yatra owing to differences with the son of state unit chief Pratibha Singh, Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh.
IIM-Bangalore recognised as India's best B-school in masters programme
The Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru has been declared India's best business school for Masters students by British daily Financial Times in its annual Masters in Management (MiM) list. IIM (B) was ranked 31 and finished ahead of schools from France, Germany, the United States and United Kingdom, and Denmark. SP Jain Institute of Management & Research in Mumbai and IIM Lucknow were also ranked at 44 and 64 positions in the list.
Exclusive: Prabhas to do Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramlila this year
This year, south fever will take over Delhi's Ram Leela with actor Prabhas coming to the national capital to join the festive celebration. According to Arjun Kumar, President Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, Red Fort, Delhi, they have reached out to Prabhas to celebrate his dedication towards Indian culture. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have joined the Ramlila to celebrate the honour, and this year, the committee has chosen Prabhas.
