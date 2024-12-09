Woman cop injured as speeding car hits her during Nakabandi

A woman police amaldar was injured after being hit by a speeding car while on duty during a “drink and drive” check operation early Monday morning near the RTO area. The incident was reported on Monday at around 1:00 am around ‘The Mills’ area near Pune RTO office. The police have managed to trace the vehicle’s registration number and are investigating to locate the driver responsible for the incident. (HT PHOTO)

The injured police personnel has been identified as Deepmala Raju Nair, who was deputed to Ruby Hall Clinic-RTO Road for nakabandi to detect ‘drink and drive’ cases on Sunday night.

Police said the car driver, who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, was intercepted by Nair. Police had set up a checkpoint as part of their “drink and drive” campaign when a car sped toward them from ‘The Mills’ road. When the police amaldar signaled the vehicle to stop for inspection, the driver paused momentarily. However, as Nair approached the vehicle, the driver suddenly accelerated, hitting her and crashing into a nearby barricade before fleeing the area.

The police have managed to trace the vehicle’s registration number and are investigating to locate the driver responsible for the incident. Authorities have emphasised that the matter will be pursued with utmost priority to ensure justice for the injured officer.