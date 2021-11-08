Woman falls into open Somwar peth well, rescued in 10 minutes

PUNE: Fire brigade officials rescued within 10 minutes, a woman, 42, from Dandekar (Mote) wada at Somwar peth, who had fallen into an open well on Monday.

Pramod Sonawane, station duty officer, said, “Our fire official jumped into the well and with the support of a rope, we pulled out the woman. The operation was completed within 10 minutes.”

“The woman was admitted to the KEM hospital for a check-up. She had no injuries. Bringing out a living person from a well is more difficult than pulling out a dead body as more precautions need to be taken,” Sonawane said.

The fire brigade received a call at 12.11pm and reached the spot soon after at 12.17pm, with the woman being rescued at 12.22pm.

“An uncovered well in the wada premises is unsafe. It is a big well and to avoid such mishaps in future, covering it with a net is a must,” Sonawane said.