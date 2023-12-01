close_game
World Aids Day: PMC to hold weeklong awareness events

ByVicky Pathare
Dec 01, 2023 10:26 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched many activities and awareness programmes on the occasion of World Aids Day on December 1. Awareness activities, street plays, lectures, competitions and seminars are planned by the civic body as part of weeklong events.

The first World Aids Day was observed on December 1, 1988. The World Health Organisation (WHO) observes the day each year with a new theme, and it is “Let communities lead” for 2023. (HT PHOTO)
The first World Aids Day was observed on December 1, 1988. The World Health Organisation (WHO) observes the day each year with a new theme, and it is “Let communities lead” for 2023.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC, “We have put up awareness posters and rangoli at our office for visitors. Group discussions and lectures have been organised in all PMC-run hospitals and maternity homes. We will hold awareness events in private and government schools.”

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, “The awareness activities will be also conducted during the upcoming Pune International Marathon to be held on Saturday. A special programme is planned to cover redlight area on Monday.”

Dr Pawar said that advancements in science have improved HIV prevention and treatment, but it is also equally important to address mental health and substance use issues among people living with HIV (PLWH).

Story Saved
Friday, December 01, 2023
