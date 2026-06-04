PUNE The Yavat police in Pune rural have uncovered an alleged illegal foetal sex determination racket, arrested three accused and launched a search for two others involved in the operation, officials said on Wednesday. Yavat police uncover illegal foetal sex determination racket; three arrested, two absconding

The prime accused is educated up to class 12 and allegedly used a portable, Chinese-made ultrasound device linked to a mobile application to determine the sex of foetuses.

According to police, the investigation began on May 14 after Dr Sachin Vitthal Gujar, a 40-year-old medical practitioner from Manjari, received a video on his mobile phone purportedly showing an illegal foetal sex determination test being conducted on a pregnant woman.

The prime accused, identified as Annasaheb Giri (42), a resident of Kedgaon in Daund taluka, allegedly carried out prenatal sex determination tests despite having no medical qualifications.

Yavat police registered a case on May 19 under relevant provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. Giri was arrested on May 20.

“Giri told the police that he had been involved in the illegal activity since 2024. He is not a doctor and has only studied up to class 12. He claimed to have briefly enrolled for a B. Pharmacy course but dropped out after failing in the first year,” said Narayan Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Yavat police station.

He said Giri allegedly used a portable, Chinese-made ultrasound device linked to a mobile application via Bluetooth to determine the sex of foetuses. Police have seized the machine used in the operation.

According to investigators, Giri allegedly charged between ₹5,000 and ₹15,000 for conducting the tests and referred women seeking abortions to doctors linked to the network.

A BAMS-qualified doctor, identified as Atul Jadhav of Wagholi, has also been arrested in the case. He was arrested on May 24.

Further questioning allegedly revealed the involvement of Mandar Suresh Mali, a resident of Kikvi in Bhor taluka, and Sundaram Kadam of Urulikanchan in Haveli taluka. Both have been named as accused and remain absconding.

Investigators suspect the accused operated through a referral-based system in which patients were directed to Giri for sex determination tests and subsequently referred to doctors willing to perform abortions.

Police said the racketeers maintained a high degree of secrecy, making it difficult to identify beneficiaries or determine the exact number of illegal procedures carried out.

“Giri claimed he used to examine around 15 to 20 women every month, but that does not necessarily mean all of them underwent abortions. We are verifying the claims and examining digital communications and other evidence,” the officer said.

Police are also seeking custody of another accused, Narendra Thakare, a resident of Kesanand in Haveli taluka, who allegedly supplied the ultrasound machine to Giri. Thakare was arrested in a similar case registered elsewhere and will be questioned in the present investigation.

So far, investigators have examined 15 witnesses. The statement of one witness has been recorded before a magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), while statements of victims have also been recorded and incorporated into the case file.

Superintendent of police Sandeep Singh Gill said the investigation had also uncovered financial transactions linked to the accused.

“Police have obtained bank account statements and seized mobile phone records for technical analysis. Call detail records are being examined to identify additional links and establish the full extent of the network,” Gill said.

Sub-divisional police officer Bapurao Dadas said efforts were underway to trace the two other accused.

“Two accused — Mali and Kadam — are absconding and police teams are conducting searches to locate them. Another accused, Thakare, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a separate case registered at Wagholi police station, and we are taking steps to secure his custody in this case,” Dadas said.

(With Agency Inputs)