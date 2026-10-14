Yellow alert issued for Pune from October 16 to 18

After an extended spell of dry weather and rising temperatures following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, several parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, are likely to receive rainfall between October 15 and 18. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds in Pune district from October 16 to 18. The ghat areas have been placed under a yellow alert for October 16 and 17, with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers likely on October 18. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune district is forecast to experience light rain or thundershowers, followed by thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph at isolated places from October 16 to 18. The city’s ghat areas have been placed under a yellow alert for October 16 and 17, with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers likely on October 18.

According to the IMD’s weather bulletin issued on October 14, multiple weather systems are currently active over the country. These include cyclonic circulations over north Haryana, south Rajasthan, northeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar, southeast Bangladesh, Assam, Kerala and the Comorin region. A trough extending from the Comorin region towards the northwest Bay of Bengal is also influencing weather conditions. A western disturbance is present over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu.

Under the influence of these systems, isolated parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds over the coming days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has issued yellow alerts for Kolhapur, including its ghat areas, and Solapur from October 15 to 18. Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg and Dharashiv are under similar alerts from October 16 to 18. Raigad and Ratnagiri are likely to experience thunderstorms on October 17, while Nanded and Latur are under alert for October 17 and 18. Hingoli is forecast to receive thunderstorm activity on October 18.

In Vidarbha, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Washim and Yavatmal are likely to experience thunderstorms on October 18, with gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph at isolated places.

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are likely to persist in parts of the Konkan region despite the possibility of rainfall. Heatwave conditions are forecast in isolated pockets of Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri on October 15, while Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg are likely to experience hot and humid weather. On October 16, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad are expected to experience hot and humid conditions, with the possibility of afternoon or evening rain or thundershowers in Raigad.