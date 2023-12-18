Youth attacked with chopper after his bike brushes another two-wheeler

The police have arrested one of the four accused who attacked a youth with chopper and sharp weapons on Saturday night after his vehicle brushed past one of their vehicles a few days ago. According to the police, the complainant was on his bike when the vehicle accidentally brushed past the two-wheeler. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim identified as Prem Anil Kamble (18) of Ganeshnagar in Pimple Gurav lodged an FIR with the Sangvi police.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The police have booked Sohel Abbas Shaikh (20) of Rajiv Gandhinagar, Vinod Shirsath, Rishi Shinde and Atharva Chavan under Sections 307, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Police Act and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013.

The police have arrested Sohail while others are still at large.

According to the police, the complainant was on his bike when the vehicle accidentally brushed past the two-wheeler of Rishi and Vinod. The duo along with their two associates later attacked the victim and also left his friend Kiran Gaikwad injured.