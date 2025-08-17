Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
Youth killed in road accident at Katraj Chowk

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 04:46 am IST

The accused, Amol Vasant Bhargude, 44, a resident of Lipane Vasti in Datta Nagar, has been taken into custody, according to the police

A 28-year-old man, Mohammad Iqbal Pathan, died after a tempo struck his two-wheeler at Katraj Chowk on August 15.

Rahulkumar Khilare, in charge of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “The driver has been taken into custody and an FIR has been lodged in connection with the death of the youth. Further probe is underway.”

The accident led to a temporary traffic jam in the area.

Area residents have raised concerns, stating that accidents occur frequently at the location. They demand better traffic regulation, improved road infrastructure, increased police presence, and implementation of CCTV-based traffic monitoring to enhance safety.

