Pune nun meets Pope Francis, makes petition “to consider women for priesthood”

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:52 IST

PUNE Sister Lucy Kurien, founder-director of Maher, set up in 1997 at Wadgaonsheri has petitioned Pope Francis in a one-on-one meeting on November 18, “to consider women for priesthood in the Catholic church”.

Maher is a shelter for destitutes and abandoned children, and is now also present in Ratnagiri, Kerala and Jharkhand.

Speaking to HT from Rome, Sr Kurien says, “In Christianity, traditionally it is the men who have been priests and we have requested the Pope to consider women for priesthood. We have been pushing this idea of women for priesthood for a some time.”

Sister Kurien said that she gifted the Pope a book entitled “Women healing Women”, based on her NGO Maher, which has also been translated in Italian.

“He is a very open minded person. For me, it was a very humbling experience and all that he was saying, is, that he prays for me. He understands the struggle of the poor and appreciates the work Maher is doing,” Sr Kurien told HT.

Sister Kurien’s meeting with Pope Francis comes against the backdrop of the Catholic church in India facing a host of scandals. Not least among these is the case of a bishop accused of raping a fellow nun and several cases of sexual assault on minors by priests beginning to come to light.