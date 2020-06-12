Pune reports 13 deaths and 305 fresh positive Covid-19 cases

cities

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:27 IST

Pune: The city reported 13 deaths on Friday taking the death toll to 425. Also 305 fresh cases have been reported with 24 hours since Thursday evening which takes the progressive positive count to 9,082. One death was also reported of a Solapur resident from a Pune hospital.

Out of the 2,733 active cases currently in the city, 222 are critical patients. Also 5,924 patients have been declared cured and discharged till date out of which 142 were discharged on Friday. In addition, 2,249 new samples were taken for testing of Covid-19 which takes the count of total samples to 68,736.

Four deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), that includes that of a 52-year-old male residing at Kondhwa. The patient was admitted May 29 and declared dead on June 11. The person reportedly died due to respiratory failure due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). He was also suffering from myocarditis, acute kidney injury (AKI), diabetes, pneumonitis, obesity and mood disorder.

The second death from SGH is that of a 73-year-old male residing at Dandekar Pool. The patient was admitted on June 5 and declared dead on Friday. The patient suffered from diabetes, acute kidney injury (AKI), hypertension and myocarditis. The cause of death is said to be multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) and acute respiratory failure.

The third death from the SGH hospital is that of a 62-year-old female residing at Kondhwa. The patient was admitted on June 9 and declared dead on June 12. The patient reportedly died due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) and acute respiratory failure due to ARDS. She was suffering from diabetes, acute kidney injury (AKI), hypertension, pneumonitis and anaemia.

The fourth death at SGH is of a 55-year-old male residing at Katraj. The patient was admitted on May 25 and declared dead on June 12. The patient reportedly died due to acute respiratory failure due to ARDS and myocarditis. He was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension, pneumonitis and cardiomyopathy.

The four deaths reported at Kashibai Navale Hospital (KNH) include 69-year-old male residing at Janata Vasahat, Parvati. The patient was admitted on June 9 and declared dead on the same day. His swabs tested positive for the virus on June 11 and reportedly died due to Covid-19 and alcoholic liver disease.

The second death at KNH, is that of a 56-year-old male residing at Kondhwa. The patient was admitted on June 8 declared dead on June 10. The patient reportedly died due to pneumonia with ARDS and was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and Ischemic heart disease (IHD).

The third death reported at KNH, is of a 46-year-old female residing at VIT hostel, Bibwewadi. She was admitted on June 2 and declared dead on June 11. The patient reportedly died, due to Covid-19 positive pneumonitis and ARDS. She was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and immune hepatitis.

The fourth death at KNH, is that of a 79-year-old male, residing at Dhankawdi. The patient was admitted on June 11 declared dead on June 12. The deceased reportedly, died due to Covid-19 positive pneumonitis and ARDS

Deaths include two from Bharati hospital including that of a 74 year old female residing at Kasba Peth. The patient was admitted on June 6 and declared dead on Thursday. The cause of death is said to be bilateral Covid-19 positive pneumonitis with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The second death from the hospital is that of a 50-year-old female residing at Parvati. The patient was admitted on June 10 and declared dead on Friday. The cause of death is said to be ARDS with Covid-19 positive and she was also undergoing chemotherapy. Another death was reported from Symbiosis hospital that of a 61-year-old male residing at Gultekdi. The patient was admitted on June 5 and declared dead on Thursday. The cause of death is said to be sepsis with Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome.

Another death was reported from Rao Nursing Home of a 65-year-old female residing at Camp. The patient was admitted on June 10 and declared dead on Friday. The cause of death is said to be Covid-19 positive pneumonitis with ARDS and septic shock Acute Renal Failure.

One death was also recorded of a 70-year-old male who was a resident of Solapur from Pune’s Bharati hospital. The patient was admitted on May 16 and declared dead on Friday. The cause of death is said to be Covid-19 positive pneumonia with ARDS and was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.