Pune reports 17 deaths related to Covid-19

Pune reports 17 deaths related to Covid-19

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Pune Covid-19 positive cases crossed Mumbai for the second day in a row on Thursday, with a total of 1,812 positives reported in the last 24 hours. Mumbai reported 1,476 positive cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,374 positives, while Pune reported 1,416 positive cases.

Out of the 1,812 cases in Pune city, 485 were reported positive under the rapid antigen tests.

Thursday’s positive cases is the highest single-day figure recorded in Pune.

Seventeen deaths related to Covid-19 were also reported, taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 906.

The total count of progressive positive cases in Pune city is now at 31,884.

The city also conducted its highest number of tests in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, a total of 6,582 tests - of which 2,969 were rapid antigen tests. As of Thursday, a total of 12,588 rapid antigen tests have conducted in Pune.

The number of patients in critical care is now 536. Also, 764 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 20,334. Six deaths were reported from outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction, two from the Khadki Cantonment area and four from Pune rural.

According to the information given by the PMC health department, of the 17 deaths reported on Thursday, the oldest deceased patient was a 85-year-old male from Lohegaon admitted to Sassoon Hospital.

While all other deceased were above the age of 40, the youngest was a 40-year-old male from Katraj admitted to Sassoon Hospital.

