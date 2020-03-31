Pune’s Market Yard market allows entry to 400 vehicles at a time to maintain social distancing

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 20:17 IST

Pune: The wholesale market at Gultekdi is back in business, though in small scale, after the Pune agriculture produce market committee (APMC) decided to allow trucks carrying agriculture produce to enter the market from March 29 [Sunday]. Though the members of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Traders and Agents Association have not opened their shops, APMC Pune has decided to allow trucks to arrive at the market on alternate days — vegetables on one day and fruits on another day.

An APMC official said that only 400 trucks will be allowed to enter the wholesale market at one time to adhere to the social distancing norm put in place because of Covid-19 (coronavirus) spread.

“On Tuesday, 1,150 trucks, including 720 from sub division markets, carrying vegetables arrived at Market Yard. The total quantity of agriculture produce was 20,000 quintals. Looking at the response from farmers, the market is stabilising now and the rates of vegetables have also reduced. There is adequate supply of vegetables, fruits and other necessary essentials at the markets affiliated to APMC Pune and there is no need to panic,” said Balasaheb Deshmukh, Pune APMC chairman.

“To maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure, we are not allowing more than 400 vehicles inside the market at one time. Retailers carry the vegetables, fruits and other essentials in light vehicles and tempos. The arrangement of goods and its sale is also done by maintaining distance between two shops. We appeal to farmers, traders, agents and purchasers to not bring extra goods and always produce identity cards issued by APMC, Pune to enter and leave the wholesale market,” added Deshmukh.