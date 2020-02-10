e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Pune Startup Fest 2020 on Feb 15-16

Pune Startup Fest 2020 on Feb 15-16

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:37 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

 PUNE The entrepreneurship cell of the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) will host the Pune Startup Fest on February 15 and 16 at the COEP campus.

This year, the Pune Startup Fest 2020 centres on the theme of ‘Discovering the known unknowns’.

At least 130 startups will have the chance to display ideas, products and pitch for investment.

At least 100 investors, mentors and venture capitalists will be on hand with cheque books at the ready.

The startup fest is student-organised, under the guidance of Madhuri Karnik and Rahul Adhao.

The fest is divided into seven zones; technical, social, health and lifestyle, students, agricultural, innovation, and co-working space.

An incubator zone will also be set-up at the event.

Each zone will feature startups specific to the title allowing a focused interaction between entrepreneurs and investors.

In the first edition of the event last year, 110 startups featured and the event saw an attendance of 15,000 attendees.

top news
Alarm bells, panicky students, blocked roads: India’s Wuhan evacuation story
Alarm bells, panicky students, blocked roads: India’s Wuhan evacuation story
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors marching from Jamia to Parliament stopped by cops
Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors marching from Jamia to Parliament stopped by cops
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities