Pune Startup Fest 2020 on Feb 15-16

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:37 IST

PUNE The entrepreneurship cell of the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) will host the Pune Startup Fest on February 15 and 16 at the COEP campus.

This year, the Pune Startup Fest 2020 centres on the theme of ‘Discovering the known unknowns’.

At least 130 startups will have the chance to display ideas, products and pitch for investment.

At least 100 investors, mentors and venture capitalists will be on hand with cheque books at the ready.

The startup fest is student-organised, under the guidance of Madhuri Karnik and Rahul Adhao.

The fest is divided into seven zones; technical, social, health and lifestyle, students, agricultural, innovation, and co-working space.

An incubator zone will also be set-up at the event.

Each zone will feature startups specific to the title allowing a focused interaction between entrepreneurs and investors.

In the first edition of the event last year, 110 startups featured and the event saw an attendance of 15,000 attendees.