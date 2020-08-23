e-paper
Puneites opt for eco-friendly visarjan, follow safety norms

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:39 IST
PUNE People were seen wearing masks and following social distancing norms during the immersion of one-and-a-half-day Ganesha idols on Sunday.

Many people also opted for an eco-friendly way of immersing the idols at homes as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had appealed to residents to immerse Ganesha idols at home or at the immersion centres started across the city to avoid the crowd.

“Due to the current Covid-19 situation, we decided to immerse the Ganesha idol at home. We had brought Shaduchi mati (clay) idol and immersed it in a bucket with the help of ammonium bicarbonate,” said Kshitij Jog, a citizen of Narayan peth.

Another resident Shailesh Kshirsagar said, “We followed all safety precautions while immersing the idol into the river. PMC has taken all measures to ensure that people immerse idols at home or in the artificial tanks. But at the same time, they should have made arrangements at the Visarjan ghats as there are people who want to go the traditional way and immerse Ganpati idol in the natural flow of water.”

Dustbins used as makeshift tanks, allege MNS

There was a big tussle between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers and Pune police officials and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff after the MNS exposed the artificial tanks made by PMC for Ganpati visarjan were actually the dustbin containers. After the commotion, PMC removed the containers from one of its immersion centres near Shanipar chowk.

“PMC has completely failed in making proper arrangements for public immersion. Dustbins were used as makeshift tanks which were not even washed properly. We oppose this irresponsible behaviour of PMC,” said MNS city head Ajay Shinde.

Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, said, “We have made all the arrangements for immersion at PMC tanks. We have used new containers and they are not dustbin containers. Still, I will look into the matter.”

“We appeal to people to immerse the idols at home and or PMC tanks and follow all safety norms,” he said.

