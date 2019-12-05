e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Punekars to join The World’s Big Sleep Out campaign

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune A group of academic institutions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and social organisations working for the homeless in the city will host a World’s Big Sleep Out initiative in the city on December 7. The event is organised under the Centre for Youth Development and Activities (CYDA) initiative at Ambedkar college Grounds in Yerawada and is aimed at supporting and expressing solidarity with the homeless. The organisations participating in the programme are Maher; Sarva Seva Sangha (SSS); Mother Teresa Samaj Mandir; Work for Equality; Civic Pride; Poona College of Arts, Commerce and Science; and Dr Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce. Wadgaonsheri Nationalist Congress Party MLA Sunil Tingare and corporator Sanjay Bhosale will attend the event.

Prof Gulab Khan Pathan, the event co-ordinator, said that according to some estimates there are close to millions of homeless people in the country, including women, children and old people. The plight of the homeless is often ignored and they are discarded and pushed to the margins of the society. Their rights cannot be neglected and they deserve equal dignity and respect like other citizens of the country, he said.

On December 7, all across the world in 50 cities, including 24 cities in India, the sleep out event is held in solidarity with the homeless. It is a global campaign and people come out together for the cause of the less privileged. The idea of sleep out is to get an experience of how it feels to spend one night in the open in public space that the homeless face their entire lives.

“By joining the World’s Big Sleep Out event, we will be a part of the global fight against homelessness raising awareness on the issue in Pune,” said Pravin Jadhav, programme manager, CYDA.

.

top news
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities