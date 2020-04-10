Punjab brings private hospitals under ambit for corona battle

chandigarh

The Punjab cabinet on Friday approved the Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance 2020, to regulate the functioning of the private hospitals with a capacity of over 50 beds. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had chaired the meeting held through videoconferencing. “It is necessary for private hospitals to join the battle against covid 19,” the CM said in a statement.

He added it was important to activate all resources, in the larger interest of the state, in the light of the current battle that threatened to be a long-drawn one. The council of ministers has authorised the CM to approval the final draft of the bill after legal vetting. The ordinance provides for registration and regulation of clinical establishments in a professional manner to ensure compliance of clinical standards and protocols and transparency in the functioning of these establishments for fair and proper delivery of health services to the common man.

IMA fumes over timing

The Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the move, saying the state government was demoralising medical practitioners by such unwarranted and ill-timed decisions. It also held an emergency meeting on Friday. “When we are fighting Covid19, our energies should be focused towards tiding over this crisis. This is a double whammy for the private health sector. After unjustly labelling doctors in private practice as ‘bhagodas’, the state government has delivered another blow, demoralising private practitioners,” said Dr Rajinder Sharma, former Punjab IMA chief and central working committee member of the national unit of IMA.

He added, “The bureaucrats seem to have misguided the government. When the Disaster Management Act is already in force, functioning of all private hospitals automatically comes under the government. What is the agenda behind bringing this cowardly act, nobody knows?,” Dr Sharma added.

DCs to declare new mandis as per need

The cabinet has also authorised deputy commissioners to declare new mandis in their respective districts, as per local needs to meet demands of social distancing, while ensuring smooth procurement of the grain. These mandis would be in addition to 3,800 already notified.

It was also decided that procurement arrangements should be finalised and notified by April 11 so that each grain is procured, though in a staggered manner. The state has already decided to extend procurement till June 15 and has sought incentives from the Centre for delayed transportation to the mandis by the farmers due to the covid-19 criris. The Centre is yet to respond.

Depts to send expenditure cut proposals by Monday

The cabinet also authorised the CM to nominate four additional members on the Cabinet Sub-committee on Fiscal Management for broad-based discussion and decision on expenditure cuts needed to get over the crisis. Departments have been asked to send their proposals for expenditure cuts by Monday. Finance minister Manpreet Badal informed the meeting that Rs 30,000 crore of revenue earned through procurement operations would be infused into the state’s economy.