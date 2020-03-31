e-paper
Punjab CM apprises Bihar counterpart of welfare of migrants from his state

Punjab CM apprises Bihar counterpart of welfare of migrants from his state

Capt Amarinder Singh asks Nitish Kumar to “assure their families that Punjab and Punjabis will fully look after them during the lockdown”

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:25 IST
CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday talked to his Bihar counterpart, Nitish Kumar, on phone, apprising him of the welfare of migrants from his state.

“Spoke to CM Bihar Nitish Kumar-ji to apprise him of arrangements being made by the state for the welfare of migrant labour from Bihar,” Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted.

“Have asked him to assure their families that Punjab and Punjabis will fully look after them during the lockdown.”

The Punjab chief minister has already told the industry and brick-kilns to resume operations to utilise the services of the migrant labourers and also to provide food and shelter to them, while ensuring strict adherence to all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related safety protocols.

The directions came amid reports of lakhs of migrant labourers getting stranded across the nation, and the problem assuming ominous proportions with such labourers gathering in large numbers at borders in many states.

