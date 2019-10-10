Punjab cops’ AK-47, pistol recovered from Dabwali village

cities

A day after a seven-member team of Punjab Police came under attack by villagers during a raid at the house of Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Desu Jodha village in Dabwali, Haryana Police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a pistol belonging to the state’s cops from the spot of the clash. The Punjab Police team was trailing Kulwinder Singh, a nephew of the victim, Jagga Singh. Kulwinder is an accused under the NDPS Act at Rama police station.

However, things took an ugly turn when villagers attacked the police team, injuring seven of them. Jagga, 55 was killed in cross-fire while Punjab police constable Kamaldeep Singh suffered a bullet injury.

Dabwali City SHO inspector Jitender Kumar said, “An AK-47 rifle, a pistol of Punjab Police cops and a file related to the NDPS Act, registered against Kulwinder Singh at Rama police station, have been recovered from the crime scene.”

He added, “The weapons and bullet casings recovered from victim Jagga Singh’s bod will be sent to Haryana’s Forensic Science Laboratory at Madhuban in Karnal district.”

