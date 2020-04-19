e-paper
Punjab govt releases ₹90cr assistance for registered construction workers through DBT

Labour and health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said Rs 3,000 each in the saving bank accounts of 2,82,576 registered construction workers had been transferred through direct benefit transfer

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab government released the second instalment of interim relief of Rs 90 crore to registered construction workers on Sunday.

Labour and health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said Rs 3,000 each in the saving bank accounts of 2,82,576 registered construction workers had been transferred through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Sidhu said as the construction workers had been rendered jobless amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the Punjab government was providing them with financial assistance.

